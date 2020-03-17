Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,713 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cogent Communications worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 554,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,517,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 454,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 205,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 347.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,034 shares of company stock valued at $645,271 in the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

