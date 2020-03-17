Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 86,703 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 528.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $32.80.

