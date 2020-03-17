Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 102,554 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000.

Shares of PJAN opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

