Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,357,658 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,357,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.