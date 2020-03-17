Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,982 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.60.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $157.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.66. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.89 and a 52 week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total transaction of $409,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,214.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,013 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

