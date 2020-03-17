Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,424 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MKS Instruments worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

MKSI stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $122.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

