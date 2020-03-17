Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,526 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,534 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $714,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 7.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 52.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 109,606 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $80.73 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.42.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

