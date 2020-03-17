Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,101 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2,615.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 299,519 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,598 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Shares of KBWB opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $59.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50.

