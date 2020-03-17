Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,759 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 94,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA THD opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $96.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.50.

