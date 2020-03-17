Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,818 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

XAR opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.95.

