Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

