Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:NVST traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 1,109,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72. Envista has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Envista by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Envista by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,911,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,429 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Envista by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,862,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,844,000 after purchasing an additional 572,651 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,913,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,244,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

