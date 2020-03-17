eosDAC Price Down 63.7% Over Last Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. eosDAC has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $41,178.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 63.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000106 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, Bitbns, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

