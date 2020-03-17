EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.12% of EPR Properties worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,393. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.09%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.72%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.