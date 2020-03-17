Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQH. ValuEngine raised shares of Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

EQH traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 186,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,379. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. Equitable has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $92,280.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 52,625 shares of company stock valued at $793,513. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Equitable by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,677,000 after buying an additional 861,083 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Equitable by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 354,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

