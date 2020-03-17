Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 17th (AZN, BGO, COUP, CPC, DSGX, DTY, GAMA, GSK, LOGC, MIST)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 17th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bango (LON:BGO) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the stock.

City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 155 ($2.04). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Dignity (LON:DTY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. According to Zacks, “NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is engaged in the research, discovery and development of mitochondrial-protecting pharmaceuticals. The company’s drug candidate consists of CicloMulsion(R) and NeuroSTAT(R) in clinical phases. CicloMulsion(R) is being studied for preoperative treatment of acute kidney injury coincident with major surgery and NeuroSTAT(R) is being studied for treating traumatic brain injury. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Telit Communications (LON:TCM) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

