Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 542,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after buying an additional 252,944 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1,089.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 229,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after buying an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,643,000 after buying an additional 2,213,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.15. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

