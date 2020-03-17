Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Erytech Pharma’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Erytech Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($3.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Erytech Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 1,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Erytech Pharma has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.99.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

