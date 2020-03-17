Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESPR. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

ESPR traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,518. The company has a market capitalization of $947.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.85. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,914. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

