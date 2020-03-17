Espers (ESP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Espers has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $202,476.51 and approximately $40.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded up 338.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00663584 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00053826 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00852864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00179160 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007614 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00108569 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

