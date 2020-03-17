Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $229,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $150,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESS traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.43. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $223.13 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.30.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

