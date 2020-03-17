Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading Down 26% Over Last Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $139,228.36 and $14,605.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004575 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00365470 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001060 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017797 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002776 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00015321 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 43,442,403 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.