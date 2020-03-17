Ether Zero (ETZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $359,371.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and EXX. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $359,371.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.02179115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00085985 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,501,552 coins and its circulating supply is 168,472,139 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.