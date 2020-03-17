Etherparty Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $148,038.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $148,038.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and ACX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.02274653 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 364.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00193535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00033892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ACX, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

