EUNO (EUNO) Trading 28.8% Lower This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $108,100.60 and approximately $4,403.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000653 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00001562 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,790,493 coins and its circulating supply is 32,825,787 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.