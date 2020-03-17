EvenCoin (EVN) Hits Market Cap of $319,783.08

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $319,783.08 and $336,593.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004573 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00364564 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001054 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017904 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002780 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

