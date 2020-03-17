Evercore ISI Lowers Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) to Underperform

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of CFWFF opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

