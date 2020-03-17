Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Stock Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.56% of Everest Re Group worth $176,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.25.

NYSE:RE traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $183.68. 5,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.40 and a 200-day moving average of $264.74. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.