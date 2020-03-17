Everipedia Reaches Market Cap of $6.91 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, DragonEX and Bitfinex. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $195,891.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,009,047,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,528,420,708 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Bitfinex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

