ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0308 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $180,455.30 and $2,007.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.