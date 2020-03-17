Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 182.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,070 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 698,139 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

