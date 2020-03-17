Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,459 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 16,453 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,079 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,266,000 after acquiring an additional 562,591 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,795,935 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $86,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,165,622 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $201,241,000 after acquiring an additional 108,472 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

