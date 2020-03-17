Expanse Price Down 38.7% Over Last Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. Expanse has a total market cap of $361,527.96 and $430.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, BiteBTC, YoBit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

