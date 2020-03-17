Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of EXPD opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.