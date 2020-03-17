Extendicare Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

EXE traded up C$0.38 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.00. 281,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.60 million and a PE ratio of 18.75. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.47 and a 12-month high of C$9.60.

EXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.85.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

