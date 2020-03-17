F Nicholas Grasberger III Acquires 25,000 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00.

Harsco stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 80,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. Analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

