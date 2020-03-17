Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s 6th Largest Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Facebook were worth $194,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,101,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,166,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.34 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,362,524. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

