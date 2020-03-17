Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,500,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,166,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $416.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook has a 52-week low of $154.34 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,873 shares of company stock worth $17,362,524. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.5% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

