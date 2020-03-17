FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of FactSet Research Systems worth $29,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,246,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 110,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS stock traded up $20.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.80. 635,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.51 and a 12 month high of $310.25. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total transaction of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.