FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

FDS stock opened at $226.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.52. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.51 and a twelve month high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

