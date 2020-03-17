Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,564 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after buying an additional 68,788 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,553.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.69. The stock had a trading volume of 559,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.07 and its 200 day moving average is $356.47. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $212.94 and a twelve month high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total value of $1,477,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,789 shares of company stock valued at $45,579,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

