Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Lessened by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fair Isaac worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,633,000 after buying an additional 167,957 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Banbury Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,494,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $156,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,789 shares of company stock worth $45,579,360 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $11.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $238.04 and a one year high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.