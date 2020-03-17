Fantom (FTM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bgogo and DDEX. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 63.4% lower against the dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $1.83 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018626 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 401.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.65 or 0.02227351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00193060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo, Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

