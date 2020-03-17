Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,058 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,945.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry A. Moore purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $101,997.00. Insiders purchased a total of 22,280 shares of company stock valued at $341,471 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

