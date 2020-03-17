FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,006. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 452.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $199.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.32.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

