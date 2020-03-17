Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.15.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.30. Ferrari NV has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

