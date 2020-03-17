Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,050

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,277.08 ($29.95).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 1,049 ($13.80) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,073 ($14.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,907.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, with a total value of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27). Also, insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, with a total value of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.