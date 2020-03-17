Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) recently:

3/16/2020 – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

3/14/2020 – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

FCAU traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,027. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

