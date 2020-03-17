Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) is Maplelane Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,872 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 3.3% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maplelane Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $120,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

FIS traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.28. 462,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.87 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

