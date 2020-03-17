Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $184.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.82%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

In other news, insider Edward H. Ross acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,106.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas Charles Lauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Insiders have purchased 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

